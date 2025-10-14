What do you think about introducing civic service for everyone to replace military service?
On November 30, the Swiss people will vote on an initiative to reform the current military service system. All Swiss citizens would be required to perform community and environmental service. This obligation would also apply to women.
The goal? To promote gender equality, strengthen social cohesion, and enhance civic engagement. Opponents, however, question the feasibility of the project and its ability to guarantee the necessary manpower for the army.
What do you think?
Join the conversation!