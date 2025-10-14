The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland

What do you think about introducing civic service for everyone to replace military service?

Hosted by:

As a correspondent at the Federal Palace for SWI swissinfo.ch, I report on federal politics for the Swiss Abroad. After studying at the Academy of Journalism and Media at the University of Neuchâtel, my career path initially took me to various regional media, working in the editorial offices of Journal du Jura, Canal 3 and Radio Jura bernois. Since 2015, I have been working in the multilingual editorial department of SWI swissinfo.ch, where I continue to practise my profession with passion.

On November 30, the Swiss people will vote on an initiative to reform the current military service system. All Swiss citizens would be required to perform community and environmental service. This obligation would also apply to women.

The goal? To promote gender equality, strengthen social cohesion, and enhance civic engagement. Opponents, however, question the feasibility of the project and its ability to guarantee the necessary manpower for the army.

What do you think?

More

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!
Antoine arepin
Antoine arepin

Military service in Switzerland is seen as an important duty because it plays a key role in protecting the country’s independence, ensuring national unity, and preserving its long tradition of neutrality. Unlike many other nations, it relies on its own citizens to defend its territory and maintain internal stability. This system, known as a citizen army, means that ordinary people — not professional soldiers — are trained and prepared to defend their homeland if necessary.____Beyond defense, military service also fosters social cohesion. People from different linguistic and cultural regions — German, French, Italian, and Romansh — serve together, learning to cooperate and respect one another. This experience helps to strengthen national identity and promote understanding across regional and cultural divides.____Finally, the skills learned during service, such as leadership, problem-solving, and emergency response, benefit both individuals and society in civilian life. In times of natural disasters or crises, Swiss soldiers often assist local communities and provide humanitarian support.____In summary, military service in Switzerland is not only about defending borders. It is about preparing citizens to protect their freedom, contribute to society, and uphold the country’s long-standing values of independence, neutrality, and solidarity.

neutre
neutre
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

It's a delicate question. For the moment, I'm taking the liberty of studying the opinions, because there's good on both sides. Between the waste, the uselessness, the creation of a polilinguistic and policing cohesion. The defence of a multi-cantonal and generational national identity. Sexism, support for the population - which one and which one?

c'est une question délicate. pour l'instant je me permets d'étudier les opinions car il y a du bon des deux côtés. Entre le gaspillage, l'inutilité, la création d'une cohésion policulturelle et polilinguistique . La défense d'une identité nationale pluricantonale et générationelle. Le sexisme , le soutien à la population- lequel et laquelle?-__je me réjouis de vous lire

Lau Range
Lau Range

Even if the current form of the army is not optimal (lack of goals and sense of utility for soldiers), this initiative is dangerous. __First of all, adding women into the equation is unfair. Women already suffer from pay gaps, support the biggest part of unpaid work at home and are still the ones to usually renounce to their careers when they have kids. Pushing them to do civil service on top of all of this doesn’t make sense, it would even be a setback for equality.__Second of all, it would put an even bigger pressure on both the economy and the job market. On one hand, the state will have to pay for more paid leaves (APG) and the job market will have less opportunity because some spots will already be taken by civil servants. From an economical point of view it makes no sense overall. __Third, in the times we are living in, we need an army, not specifically us directly, but Europe and the US are pushing us to invest more money into our army, telling us that « hey, you might not be part of NATO but you should also participate to the common effort ». Dismantling the mandatory army recruitement won’t help with our relationships with the US and Europe, it will probably make them worse and affecting our everyday life with worse deals and budget cuts.

braivain
braivain
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

Hello. The military service I did was a disaster from an organisational point of view. You don't do anything interesting, anything concrete, everything is, for territorial reasons, done with reductions, you don't know what it is or what real war is. Simulators are good, but they don't do everything. Citizen service is not what is needed. We need a corps of soldiers who know how to defend our values and our country. It's retrograde, certainly, but not what happened in Gaza. So, no, but rather a real military service, paid, and useful to all.

Bonjour. Le service militaire que j'ai effectué a été une catastrophe du point de vue organisation. On ne fait rien d'interessant, de concret, tout est, pour des raison de territoire, fait avec des réductions, on ne sais pas ce que c'est ou ce que fait la guerre véritable. Simulateur, c'est bien, mais cela ne fait pas tout. Le service dit citoyen, est pas ce qu'il faut. Il faut un corps de soldats sachant défendre nos valeurs, et notre pays, territoire. C'est rétrograde, certainement, mais pas ce qui c'est passé a Gaza. Donc, non, mais plutôt a un vrai service militaire, rémunéré, et utile a tous.

ProperD
ProperD

Seems like an excuse for free labor to me. Why does "everyone" have to get involved when they want to change the rules for women? Just make military service compulsory for women as well. That's it.

Katy Romy
Katy Romy SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
@ProperD

Hello,__Thank you for your interesting contribution. Opponents of compulsory military service for all argue that women still face large pay gaps and do a lot of unpaid work at home. What do you think of this argument?

Bonjour,__Merci de votre contribution intéressante. Les adversaires du service militaire obligatoire pour toutes et tous avancent que les femmes sont encore confrontées à des écarts salariaux importants et assument une grande partie du travail non rémunéré à la maison. Que pensez-vous de cet argument

matthewcgirling@gmail.com
matthewcgirling@gmail.com

If non-citizens are expected to join in, they might expect citizenship as a reward. I.e., a passport and right to vote.

jepyerly@websud.ch
jepyerly@websud.ch
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

The term citizen gives the impression that it is too light, not very credible and will delight those who will find arguments that do not correspond to the necessary and effective aid to society. It sounds a bit like an excess of administrative measures, which ruin the State and businesses. Compulsory service for all is a necessity. Both in military terms, for defence, and even more necessary, to guarantee the production of food and hospital care.

Le terme citoyen donne l'impression trop légère, peu crédible et réjouir ceux ou celles qui vont trouver des arguments , qui ne correspondent pas aux aides nécessaires et efficaces , envers la société. Cela ressemble un peu , à l'excès de mesures administratives , qui ruinent l'Etat, et les entreprises.__Un service obligatoire pour tous , est une nécessité. Soit sur le plan militaire , pour la défense , et encore plus nécessaire, pour garantir la production de nourriture, les soins hospitaliers .

Antonella
Antonella
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.

I think it is a good thing and I will support it.

Penso sia una buona cosa e la sosterrò.

ROS
ROS
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.

It is absurd that people living in Switzerland without citizenship still have to do military or civilian service. This law, which is already too restrictive, violates several internationally recognised rights. In Switzerland, military service is only compulsory for male Swiss citizens, while women can voluntarily choose to do military or civilian service.

È assurdo che chi vive in Svizzera senza cittadinanza debba comunque fare servizio militare o civile. Questa legge, già troppo restrittiva, viola diversi diritti riconosciuti a livello internazionale. In Svizzera, il servizio militare è obbligatorio solo per i cittadini svizzeri di sesso maschile, mentre le donne possono scegliere volontariamente di prestare servizio militare o civile.

Roger G.
Roger G.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

It's about time! The good old military service had to be reformed! Why? Not to abolish it, but to make it more modern, more accessible, more committed, more varied.

Enfin! Le bon vieux service militaire se devait d'être réformé! __Pourquoi? Pas pour l'abolir, mais pour le rendre plus moderne, plus accessible, plus engagé, plus varié.

Philippe Haenni
Philippe Haenni
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

From a very personal point of view, my experience of military service was marked by a form of exclusion. Because of health problems during my childhood, I was exempted from the selection process and paid the exemption tax. While this was a practical solution, it also left me feeling frustrated that I had not had the opportunity to serve my community in my own way. Even today, I sometimes find it hard to identify with those close to me who have been through this experience.__CThat's why I see this reform as a source of hope. It could finally offer everyone - whatever their circumstances - the chance to get involved and feel useful. Serving your fellow man is not limited to a single framework, and this initiative opens the way to a diversity of involvement, much better adapted to the realities and aspirations of everyone.

D’un point de vue très personnel, mon parcours avec le service militaire a été marqué par une forme d’exclusion. En raison de problèmes de santé durant mon enfance, j’ai été dispensé du processus de sélection et me suis acquitté de la taxe d’exemption. Si cette solution était pratique, elle m’a aussi laissé un sentiment de frustration : celui de ne pas avoir eu l’opportunité de servir ma communauté à ma manière. Aujourd’hui encore, je peine parfois à m’identifier à mon entourage proche, qui a vécu cette expérience.__C’est pourquoi cette réforme me semble porteuse d’espoir. Elle pourrait enfin offrir à chacun — quelles que soient ses circonstances — la possibilité de s’engager et de se sentir utile. Servir son prochain ne se limite pas à un seul cadre, et cette initiative ouvre la voie à une diversité d’implications, bien plus adaptées aux réalités et aux aspirations de tous.

Cristina Bassi
Cristina Bassi
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
@Philippe Haenni

Almost like my son who wasn't accepted to do his military service in Switzerland because they said he had to do it in Italy, even though it's well known that military service has been abolished in Italy since 1992 - he's Swiss and Italian - thank you.

Quasi simile a mio figlio che non è stato accettato dal fare il servizio militare in Svizzera perché sostenevano le vs autorità che dovesse farlo in Italia quando si sa benissimo che in Italia è stato abolito dal 1992 lui è svizzero e italiano grazie

Leandre Tschanz
Leandre Tschanz
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

Citizen service would strengthen social cohesion by bringing together young people from all backgrounds around a common goal. It would be a valuable school for life, offering practical skills and a first professional experience. By making a commitment to the community, whether in the social, environmental or civil protection fields, everyone could make a tangible contribution to the challenges facing our society and feel a great sense of pride.

Un service citoyen renforcerait la cohésion des couches sociales en mélangeant les jeunes de tous horizons autour d'un objectif commun. Il serait une école de vie précieuse, offrant des compétences pratiques et une première expérience professionnelle. En s'engageant pour la collectivité, que ce soit dans le social, l'environnement ou la protection civile, chacun pourrait contribuer concrètement aux défis de notre société et ressentir une grande fierté.

Caroline Gueissaz
Caroline Gueissaz
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

Having won the right to vote in 1971, it's high time Swiss women were treated on an equal footing with men when it comes to taking part in civil protection, national defence and civilian service!

Après avoir obtenu le droit de vote en 1971, il est grand temps que les citoyennes suisses soient considérées à l’égal des hommes pour participer à la protection de la population, à la défense nationale et au service civil!

André S.
André S.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.

Hello everyone,____I find this initiative excellent, very topical (and even its aspects are long overdue) and important.____Notably in favour of social prosperity and commitment, flexibility, harmonisation and valorisation of all forms of community service, equality and for national cohesion and understanding. ____ National service brought into line with today's values and new challenges will give greater meaning and value to the majority of the population, and will make it easier to respond to today's multiple threats (including cyber-security, natural disasters and climate change, defence in all senses of the term, support for the population and the common good, etc.).____ The integration of the majority will also make it possible to considerably reduce the number of days of service required. It will also make it easier to reconcile service in the public interest with the trend towards longer periods of study, as well as other career and family commitments.____A big thank you to the Association Service Citoyen for having the courage, energy and resources to launch this initiative.____According to several recent polls, the majority of Swiss agree on the need to modernise, make more flexible, harmonise and make the obligation to serve more inclusive and egalitarian.____I am therefore confident that this initiative will pass muster, given the common sense of the Swiss population.____Salutations citoyennes,__André S.

Bonjour tout le monde,____Je trouve cette initiative excellente, très actuelle (et même ses aspects auraient dû de manière nécessaire être mis en place depuis longtemps) et importante.____Notamment en faveur de la prospérité et l'engagement sociaux, la flexibilité, l'harmonisation et la valorisation de toutes formes de service à la collectivité, l'égalité et pour la cohésion et entente nationales. ____Le service national ainsi mis au goût des valeurs et nouveau défis actuels donnera davantage de sens et de valeur à la majorité de la population, et permettra de mieux répondre aux menaces actuelles multiples (dont cybersécurité, catastrophes naturelles et dérèglement climatique, défense dans toutes les acceptions du terme, soutien à la population et au bien commun, ...).____L'intégration de la majorité permettra d'ailleurs de réduire considérablement le nombre de jours de service à effectuer. Et rendra donc l'accomplissement d'un service d'intérêt général plus conciliable avec la tendance à l'allongement des études, ainsi que les autres obligations de carrière et familliales.____Un grand merci à l'Association Service Citoyen d'avoir eu le courage, l'énergie et rassemblé les moyens conséquents requis afin de lancer cette initiative.____Selon plusieurs sondages récents, la majorité des Suisses s'accordent sur le besoin de moderniser, flexibiliser, harmoniser et rendre plus intégrative et égalitaire l'obligation de servir.____Je suis donc confiant sur le fait que cette initiative va passer la rampe, compte tenu du bon sens commun de la population suisse.____Salutations citoyennes,__André S.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR