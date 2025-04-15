Swiss road safety group warns of e-scooter dangers
Accidents involving electric scooters often result in injuries to the head, face or upper body, the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention BFU has warned. Riders frequently go without helmets and alcohol is the most frequent cause of accidents.
The road safety organisation urges riders of e-scooters to refrain from consuming alcohol before using them. Even a small amount of alcohol is enough to impair driving ability, it says.
According to a BFU study, alcohol consumption is the cause of 39% of personal accidents. This is followed by “inattention and distraction” (20%) and “speed” (9%).
The higher the speed of the scooter, the greater the risk of falling and the more serious the injuries are likely to be, adds the BFU. The e-scooters approved for use on Swiss roads can reach speeds of up to 20 km/h.
The BFU also points out that e-scooters are subject to the same rules as slow-moving electric bicycles, i.e. lights must be switched on even during the day, cycle paths and lanes must be used and pavements may only be used if this is also permitted for bicycles.
