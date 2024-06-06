Switzerland experiencing ‘travel fever’

More than 90% of Swiss adults plan to travel at least once in 2024, and more than half at least three times. The Associated Press

The Swiss are drawn to travelling abroad, with the vast majority of Switzerland’s population planning at least one holiday this year despite rising costs and inflation.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

More than 90% of adults planned to travel at least once in 2024, and over half at least three times, according to a representative survey by comparison website Comparis published on Thursday. This included all private trips with at least one overnight stay, including visits to friends or relatives.

Lower income households more likely to holiday in Switzerland

Almost two-thirds of respondents were planning their main trip to another European country. One in five was even aiming for a non-European destination. Respondents with a higher income were more likely to travel to other continents than those with a lower income, with the latter holidaying in Switzerland more often.

Money was also the most important factor when it came to how often people travelled. Three-quarters of respondents with a gross monthly household income of CHF8,000 ($8,980) travelled three or more times in a year. For people with an income of less than CHF4,000, this figure was only around a third.

Families travelling in summer

Unsurprisingly, summer was the most popular time of year for travelling among the Swiss. Although, while almost 70% of families preferred summer, at least 40% of respondents aged 56 and over travelled in the autumn.

There were also regional differences. Summer tended to be the more popular time to travel in Romansh-speaking Switzerland than in German-speaking Switzerland.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe