‘Mag Seven’ Rally as Nvidia’s Winning Run Hits 14%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in the world’s largest tech companies drove stocks higher, with the market rebounding from its worst session in a month. A rout in Treasuries eased as bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts stabilized. Oil sank.

The S&P 500 advanced about 1%, with chipmakers leading the charge. Nvidia Corp. extended a five-day rally to 14%. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps climbed 1.5%. Wall Street’s favorite volatility gauge — the VIX — dropped from the highest since August.

“We expect equities will ‘back and filling’ in October as the earnings season begins,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “Investors should use ‘health’ pullbacks that confirm key support to add to positions.”

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said the central bank should keep its focus on bringing inflation back to its 2% target, though with a “balanced approach” that avoids an “undesirable” slowdown in employment growth and economic expansion. While risks to inflation have come down, threats to the labor market have risen, though the economy is still strong, Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic

“The US data is not so strong that the Federal Reserve’s contribution to the global rate-cutting cycle looks set to end,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We therefore maintain our conviction for investors to position for lower rates.”

The S&P 500 rose to around 5,750. Honeywell International Inc. gained on plans to spin off its advanced materials division. Energy stocks joined oil lower and US-listed Chinese stocks tumbled as Beijing stopped short of launching more major stimulus. Roblox Corp. dropped as Hindenburg Research said it’s betting against the gaming platform.

Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.02%. A $58 billion sale of three-year Treasuries was soft. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.2% to $73.87 a barrel

Mohamed El-Erian says the guessing game that’s taking place over the Fed’s path for monetary policy is creating market volatility.

“Markets are all over the place. In the last 15 days the probability of a 50 basis point cut in November has gone from over 60% to zero. November is next month,” El-Erian, the president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

“That is how much uncertainty there has been in this market. These are massive moves based on data points,” he added.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio doesn’t anticipate the Fed making “significant cuts in rates” after policymakers slashed the federal funds rate by a half-percentage point.

“The economy right now is in relatively good balance,” the Bridgewater Associates founder said Tuesday at the Greenwich Economic Forum.

Yields have risen after a healthy decline and for now, this indicates the bond market is pricing in fewer rate cuts and not more, according to Michael Landsberg at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

“Yields will likely stay range bound and even if they rise from here, they have plenty of upside room before rising yields start to negatively affect stock prices,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. plans to boost server capacity to meet stronger-than-anticipated demand for Nvidia Corp. chips used to develop AI.

Boeing Co. managed to hand over 33 aircraft to customers in September, when a strike shut down large parts of its manufacturing, while warning that the work stoppage at its main production hub in the Seattle area will reduce future deliveries.

The US Federal Aviation Administration warned operators of certain Boeing 737 aircraft that the rudder system could possibly jam due to a faulty part.

Key events this week:

Fed minutes, Wednesday

Fed’s Lorie Logan, Raphael Bostic, Austan Goolsbee and Mary Daly speak, Wednesday

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams and Thomas Barkin speak, Thursday

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo kick off earnings season for the big Wall Street banks, Friday

US PPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan, Austan Goolsbee and Michelle Bowman speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 3:25 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.5%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0973

The British pound was little changed at $1.3092

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 148.35 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $61,897.87

Ether fell 0.6% to $2,426.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.03%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.24%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.18%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.2% to $73.87 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1% to $2,615.87 an ounce

