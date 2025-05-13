Roche invests $700 million in North Carolina plant
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Roche invests $700 million in North Carolina plant
Swiss pharmaceutical and diagnostics giant Roche pledged on Monday to inject at least $700 million (CHF590 million) into the construction of a new plant in the United States, in the midst of a trade war.
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Roche investit 700 millions dans une usine en Caroline du Nord
Original
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Popular Stories
More
Climate solutions
Switzerland turns train tracks into solar power plants
Public gain access to park of Rachmaninoff villa in Lucerne
This content was published on
The canton of Lucerne is opening the park of Villa Senar in Hertenstein LU to the public from 15 May. The Russian composer Serge Rachmaninoff lived in the building on Lake Lucerne from 1932 to 1939.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.