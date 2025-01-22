Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Mizuho Boss Sees Profit Reaching 1 Trillion Yen in Four Years

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is aiming for a net income of 1 trillion yen ($6.4 billion) over the next three to four years, according to the Japanese bank’s chief executive officer. 

Masahiro Kihara told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that domestic corporate banking, asset and wealth management and global and corporate and investment banking would all contribute to growth. Mizuho previously projected record annual net income of 820 billion yen for the current fiscal year ending in March, meaning the increase would require an uplift of more than 20%.

“The momentum in Japan is changing dramatically,” he told BTV’s Haslinda Amin during an interview in Davos, Switzerland, where he is attending the World Economic Forum.

Kihara also echoed confidence voiced by other banking chiefs that US President Donald Trump would be good for the banking industry. Mizuho aims to increase its revenue from the US to 30% from the current level of 25% and expects an increase in mergers and acquisitions, he said. In November, the lender announced its first share buyback since 2008.

“President Trump is very friendly to business,” he said. “We have a sizable operation in the US. We have been adding capabilities in the investment banking areas, this will be a good opportunity for us too.”

Mizuho is pushing to expand overseas revenue, with a particular focus on the investment banking business in the US. It bought New York-based Greenhill & Co. in 2023.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
56 Likes
100 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
76 Likes
108 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR