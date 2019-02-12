Even in modern Switzerland, homosexuals are being bullied into undergoing conversion therapies to change their sexual compass.

Thomas Lauber grew up in a strict Swiss religious community and was forced to deny his sexual orientation. He took part in seminars in which he was told that his homosexuality was a demon, from which he must free himself. He has since come out as gay, and is president of the Fribourg LGBT group, Sarigaiexternal link.

In Geneva, also, there is a self-help group called Le Labexternal link, which helps people reconcile their homosexuality with their spirituality. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)





