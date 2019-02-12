Navigation

Past and present Religious groups advocate ‘conversion therapy’ for homosexuals

Even in modern Switzerland, homosexuals are being bullied into undergoing conversion therapies to change their sexual compass. 

Thomas Lauber grew up in a strict Swiss religious community and was forced to deny his sexual orientation. He took part in seminars in which he was told that his homosexuality was a demon, from which he must free himself. He has since come out as gay, and is president of the Fribourg LGBT group, Sarigaiexternal link

In Geneva, also, there is a self-help group called Le Labexternal link, which helps people reconcile their homosexuality with their spirituality. (RTS/swissinfo.ch) 


