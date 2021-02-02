"Without women's suffrage, Switzerland is not a democracy".

Women protesting the lack of suffrage with a giant snail representing the delay in granting them the vote (1928). Schweizerisches Sozialarchiv

May Day procession: Marching with banners proclaiming "Women's suffrage: We keep fighting!" Zurich, 1948. Schweizerisches Sozialarchiv

Women campaigning for women's suffrage at the 1964 Expo. RDB

Japanese tourists take in the "No" slogan on a poster for the referendum on women's suffrage in Zurich in 1966. Keystone

In 1968, a woman not yet entitled to vote waits outside a polling station in the city of Zurich for her husband to cast his ballot on women's suffrage. Keystone

A march to the capital Bern to whistle in front of the parliament in 1969. Keystone / Joe Widmer

A polling station in western Switzerland, where women were only allowed to vote on municipal matters (1970). Keystone

Shortly before the federal vote on the introduction of women's suffrage in 1971, an opponent of the bill distributes leaflets to passers-by in Zurich. Keystone

Pro-women's suffrage posters before the decisive vote in 1971. RDB

Switzerland introduced women's suffrage in 1971 - one of the last countries in Europe to do so.

This content was published on February 2, 2021 - 09:00