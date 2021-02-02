Navigation

"Without women's suffrage, Switzerland is not a democracy".

  • Women protesting the lack of suffrage with a giant snail representing the delay in granting them the vote (1928). Schweizerisches Sozialarchiv
  • May Day procession: Marching with banners proclaiming "Women's suffrage: We keep fighting!" Zurich, 1948. Schweizerisches Sozialarchiv
  • Women campaigning for women's suffrage at the 1964 Expo. RDB
  • Japanese tourists take in the "No" slogan on a poster for the referendum on women's suffrage in Zurich in 1966. Keystone
  • In 1968, a woman not yet entitled to vote waits outside a polling station in the city of Zurich for her husband to cast his ballot on women's suffrage. Keystone
  • A march to the capital Bern to whistle in front of the parliament in 1969. Keystone / Joe Widmer
  • A polling station in western Switzerland, where women were only allowed to vote on municipal matters (1970). Keystone
  • Shortly before the federal vote on the introduction of women's suffrage in 1971, an opponent of the bill distributes leaflets to passers-by in Zurich. Keystone
  • Pro-women's suffrage posters before the decisive vote in 1971. RDB

    Switzerland introduced women's suffrage in 1971 - one of the last countries in Europe to do so.

    This content was published on February 2, 2021 - 09:00

