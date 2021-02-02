"Without women's suffrage, Switzerland is not a democracy".
Switzerland introduced women's suffrage in 1971 - one of the last countries in Europe to do so.This content was published on February 2, 2021 - 09:00
- Deutsch "Ohne Frauenstimmrecht ist die Schweiz keine Demokratie"
- Español "Sin el sufragio femenino, Suiza no es una democracia"
- Português "Sem o direito de voto para as mulheres, a Suíça não seria uma democracia"
- 中文 “不赋予女性投票权，瑞士就不算民主国家”
- Pусский Без избирательного права для женщин демократии в Швейцарии нет
