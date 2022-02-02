'Pure relief' after Justin officially changes gender

Justin was assigned the gender 'female' at birth and has finally been able to officially change to 'male' this year following a change to Swiss law.

This content was published on February 2, 2022 - 10:10

SFR/cs

Justin has known for years that the gender he was assigned at birth wasn't right.

The 16-year-old came out as trans a while ago to his family and classmates.

After the law was eased on January 1 this year, people in Switzerland have been able to apply to change their gender in the Swiss civil register.

Making the official change at the registry was 'pure relief', said Justin.

Even though the presence of his parents wasn't legally required, the two of them sat with their son as he signed the official papers that register him as 'male'.



