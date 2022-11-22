Accessing cancer treatment in Kenya
Lucia Syokau Muli found out she had breast cancer at the age of 27. We met her in Makueni, south of Nairobi, to understand how she is dealing with her diagnosis and the challenges she faces accessing treatment.This content was published on November 22, 2022 - 08:55
Cost is one of Lucia’s biggest worries, she tells SWI when we meet outside the Empower cancer clinic at the county hospital. The biggest financial strain is the recurring cost of trastuzumab, which Swiss pharma firm Roche sells as Herceptin and is credited with dramatically improving survival rates.
Although it's been around for more than two decades, it remains unaffordable for many people in Kenya, where some 45% of the population live below the World Bank’s poverty line of $2.15 a day. One of the recommended 18 cycles cost more than double Lucia's monthly income.
She isn't alone. The cost of treatment is one of the biggest challenges facing doctors who have to make difficult decisions of whether to prescribe a treatment that will save a patient's life but plunge them into poverty.
