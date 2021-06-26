Diving into ancient submerged Alpine settlements

This content was published on June 26, 2021 - 10:00

Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001. More from this author | Multimedia

It’s ten years since over a hundred ancient stilt villages sites in the Alps received UNESCO World Heritage status. These sites have been found in lakes, rivers and bogs in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, and Slovenia.

Improved research methods have helped archaeologists learn much more about the civilizations that lived in these now-submerged villages. swissinfo.ch met a team of diving archaeologists in Sutz-Lattrigen on Lake Biel in western Switzerland, who showed us how they carried out their painstaking – and often freezing cold – research work.

You can read more about that story here:



