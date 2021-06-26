Diving into ancient submerged Alpine settlements
It’s ten years since over a hundred ancient stilt villages sites in the Alps received UNESCO World Heritage status. These sites have been found in lakes, rivers and bogs in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, and Slovenia.
Improved research methods have helped archaeologists learn much more about the civilizations that lived in these now-submerged villages. swissinfo.ch met a team of diving archaeologists in Sutz-Lattrigen on Lake Biel in western Switzerland, who showed us how they carried out their painstaking – and often freezing cold – research work.
You can read more about that story here:
