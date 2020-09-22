Back to uni in Switzerland
As universities around the world grapple with how to allow a safe return to student life in the shadow of Covid-19, Switzerland has gone for a hybrid approach.
Many institutions insist that students turn up in person for at least part of the teaching time. However, offering campus lectures requires social distancing, leaving empty chairs between attendees. Mask wearing is also widespread, echoing much of what is happening internationally.
The spring lockdown forced universities into distance teaching. Restrictions were eased after June 8, but many continued with former measures. Across Switzerland around 260,000 students started the autumn semester last week. How does the Swiss approach to a return to teaching differ to what you've seen in your country?
