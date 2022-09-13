Let's Talk: pension reform debate

A revamp of Switzerland’s pension system is set for a popular vote on September 25. SWI swissinfo.ch organised a special debate on the issue with supporter Andri Silberschmidt and opponent Barbara Gysi.

This content was published on September 13, 2022 - 16:44

Balz Rigendinger Switzerland has many faces, and each has many stories to tell. I am interested in the country in all its diversity. I write about agriculture and banks, diplomats and folk-style wrestlers, but also industrial excellence and cultural achievements.

The reform plans encompass two separate proposals to be decided by voters on September 25: the retirement age for women is to be hiked from 64 to 65, while value-added tax in Switzerland is to rise by 0.4%.



