Let’s Talk: the future of Crypto Nation Switzerland

Switzerland has built a reputation for nurturing a new industry based on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Experts give their take on the pros and cons of the fledgling ‘Crypto Nation’.

This content was published on November 2, 2022 - 09:00

Matthew Allen

swissinfo.ch's business correspondent

More than 1,000 blockchain companies, supporting 6,000 jobs, have set anchor in Switzerland, encouraged by the welcoming political and legal infrastructure.

But other countries are raising their game, determined to entice the world’s best technology innovators to their realms. How will Switzerland cling on to its lead as the competition heats up.

SWI swissinfo.ch invited guests from Switzerland, Dubai and the United States to gauge the strength of the blockchain industry and unpick the best strategies for countries to adopt.

Alexander Brunner is president of Home of Blockchain.swiss, a public-private partnership focused on promoting Switzerland as the go-to venue for the industry.

Faisal Zaidi, co-founder of Crypto Oasis and Middle East lead for the Swiss Crypto Valley Association, provides the view from Dubai, which has launched an ambitious blockchain and metaverse drive.

Joining the debate from the US is Sandra Ro, CEO of the Global Blockchain Business Council, which represents the views of the industry worldwide.

During the studio discussion, we also hear from several entrepreneurs who have chosen Switzerland as the venue to operate their revolutionary businesses.