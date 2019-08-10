Navigation

No Blackout The invisible ghost in the machine

Electricity

A presentation for students at the High Voltage Laboratory of the Zurich Federal Institute of Technology (ETHZ).

Kühlturm

The cooling tower of the Gösgen nuclear plant in Däniken.

Trafo

A transformer in Köniz near the Swiss capital of Bern.

Flüsschen

The glacial melt stream Borgne d'Arolla in southwestern Switzerland. 

Masten

An electric pylon in Inden in western Switzerland.

turbinenhaus

Turbine casing of the decommissioned Chavalon thermal power station in Vouvry, western Switzerland. 

Staumauer

The Vieux-Emosson dam wall in Finhaut, western Switzerland.

Steuerpult

The control panel of a simulator of the Beznau nuclear plant. 

Zugang zum Stollen

The Fionnay-Péroua inspection tunnel for the Grand-Dixence hydropower station in Nendaz, western Switzerland. 

Solartechnologie

A parabolic mirror solar collector at the Institute for Solar Technology in Rapperswil-Jona, eastern Switzerland.

Tür mit Blitz

Electric transformer in Bevaix, western Switzerland.

Rohre

The Fieschertal hydroelectric plant in western Switzerland.

traces

Coal for the Rheinhafen thermal power plant in Karlsruhe, Germany. 

Gate to Reactor

Fission material containment area at the Gösgen nuclear plant in Däniken.

Stollen

Fionnay-Péroua access tunnel at the Grande-Dixence hydropower plant in Nendaz, western Switzerland.

Labor

High Voltage Laboratory at the Zurich Federal Institute of Technology (ETHZ).

Bilder No Black Out , Schweizer Elektrizitätsindustrie

Artist Marc Renaud attempts to capture the indispensable but invisible force that powers civilization.

Show the invisible. This is the challenge that Renaud has set himself in his new photographic book "No Blackout"external link. The images attempt to showcase a force that is present in almost all our activities today: electricity. It surrounds us all the time and everywhere. Without it the trains come to a halt, supermarket checkouts shut down and the chargers on our smartphones no longer work. A rare blackout gives us a hint of how dependent we are on electricity.

Renaud’s images often capture objects that seem heavy, static and immutable. Yet it is this invisible and elusive current that heats our shower water, cools the beer in the fridge and allows us to read this article.  The artist makes the most of this paradox between the bulk of the power installations and the ethereal quality of electricity. 

