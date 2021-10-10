Researching the origins of life

Astronomers Didier Queloz and Sascha Quanz are collaborating with researchers from other fields to establish the new 'Center for the Origin and Prevalence of Life' at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

This content was published on October 10, 2021 - 10:00

Michele Andina A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. More from this author | Multimedia Christian Raaflaub Radio, TV and online journalist. Twitter: @Raaflaubswissi1 More from this author | German Department

Didier Queloz and his doctoral advisor, Michel Mayor, were in 2019 awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a sun-like star. Queloz has been bombarded with questions about life in the universe ever since. He soon realised that these questions can't be answered by astronomy alone. So he got earth scientists, biologists, chemists and physicists on board.

In this video, Queloz and Quanz explain why the time is right to bring different fields of science together and to find answers to the big questions concerning the origins of life.