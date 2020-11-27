Rich Lands of Poor People Rawan village life. Bhagwatis grandfather (right) is one of the oldest village inhabitants. He remembers the village before industrialisation, when harvests were plentiful. Karin Scheidegger Image not found in the magazine ?? Karin Scheidegger Family Dhruw in Rawan. The main breadwinner doe not find work in Rawan. After they were caught supporting the freelance workers of Ambuja-Holcim, they were fired by the contractor. Karin Scheidegger In the distance the cement company, Ambuja-Holcim in Rawan. Karin Scheidegger Left: A family in Tushar, Chhattisgarh. Brother and husband were freed from servitude. As it is forbidden, the family qualify for compensation from the government. Center: A women of the Adivasi tribe in the Durk district of Chhattisgarh. Right: Tekram Devangan with his mother, Tekram worked 12 hours per day and half day Sunday, for Ambuja-Holcim for CHF 65 (ca. US $70) per month. Karin Scheidegger 15 Kilometers north of the Bhilai Steel Plant, lies the "Jamul Labour Camp". It is adjacent to the factory of the Associated Cement Companies (ACC). It is the subsidiary of the Swiss cement group Holcim (LafrageHolcim). Karin Scheidegger Discrimination against the poorest of the population is exacerbated by the stigma of a caste society. This is still much stronger than any well-meant corporate responsibility strategy. Maintaining this discrimination allows for an endless source of cheap labour. Karin Scheidegger Vice president of the Pragatisheel Cement Shramik Sangh union (PCSS), Raj Kummar Sahu at home in Jamul, Chhattisgarh. Karin Scheidegger Bhilai. Karin Scheidegger This content was published on November 27, 2020 - 17:52 November 27, 2020 - 17:52 Karin Scheidegger (Photography), Helen James (Photo editing) The changing face of International Geneva Geneva, the original globalist city, remains a magnet for new organisations and initiatives. Tags: Multinationals Conflict Health Human interest Work Business Politics Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.