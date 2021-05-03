Swiss woman's grandchildren held in Syrian camp

This is the story of a Swiss woman who desperately wants her grandchildren to be brought back from a Kurdish-controlled camp in Syria, even if it means separating them from their Belgian mother.

This content was published on May 4, 2021 - 00:00

Switzerland refuses to repatriate adult detainees from Syrian camps, a policy that effectively leaves seven Swiss children stranded in the war-torn country. Many detainees in the camps are suspected of having links to the Islamic State terror group, in northeastern Syria.