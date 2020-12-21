Traditional weaving mill gears up for the future

The Tessanda weaving mill in Sant Maria in Val Müstair, in the mountainous canton of Graubünden, is the largest of three traditional weaving mills left in Switzerland. It was founded 90 years ago and employs 17 people, including two apprentices. In December it won the Prix Montagne 2020 public award, given to successful projects in mountainous areas. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

