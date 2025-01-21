Swiss campaigners gather enough signatures to submit ‘responsible business’ initiative

The coalition of environmental and human rights NGOs behind the initiative launched the signature collection just two weeks ago. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss people are set to vote again on the corporate responsibility of multinationals. After a first defeat at the ballot box in November 2020, the initiative committee collected 183,661 signatures in 14 days for their new 'responsible business' initiative.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr 183’000 paraphes en 14 jours pour des multinationales responsables Original Read more: 183’000 paraphes en 14 jours pour des multinationales responsables

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

When the campaign was launched on January 7, the committee had set itself the goal of collecting the 100,000 signatures needed to force a national vote in just one month. In a press release issued on Tuesday, the committee spoke of a “record-breaking collection” that demonstrated the breadth of support among the population for this cause.

The new initiative calls for binding rules to oblige Swiss multinationals to respect human rights and environmental standards in their business activities, and to reduce their climate-damaging emissions.

+ Responsible business initiative rejected at the ballot box

These obligations are closely based on international standards in this field and on the rules adopted by the European Union. During the 2020 voting campaign, opponents of the initiative had argued that Switzerland should not go it alone, but rather act in coordination with the EU.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.