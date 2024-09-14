Number of women board members at Swiss companies on the rise

The proportion of women on the management boards of the 30 largest listed companies in Switzerland stands at 24%, an increase since the beginning of the year.

These are the findings of an analysis by the news agency AWP. All companies in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI) were taken into account. At 50% each, the proportion of women on the executive boards of Logitech, Roche and Sandoz is particularly high.

Since the beginning of the year, the proportion of women on executive boards has increased by three percentage points. At the end of 2023, the proportion of women was still 21%.

The Swiss government requires large companies to have 20% women on their management boards by the end of 2030. Around two-thirds of the companies in the SLI already fulfill this requirement today.

