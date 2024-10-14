Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Multinational companies

Givaudan invests CHF50 million in Indonesia

Givaudan invests CHF 50 million in Indonesia
Givaudan invests CHF 50 million in Indonesia Keystone-SDA
Givaudan invests CHF50 million in Indonesia
Listening: Givaudan invests CHF50 million in Indonesia

Swiss flavour and fragrance firm Givaudan is strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia with the construction of a new plant in Indonesia.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The initial investment by Givaudan amounts to CHF50 million ($58 million). The company already has one site in the country.

The facility will cover 24,000 square metres on a total of 50,000 m2 of land “to meet future expansion plans” in Cikarang, east of Jakarta, says the press release issued on Monday. Givaudan will produce “a wide range” of savoury and sweet powders for snacks and infant nutrition.

The multinational stresses that, as a market leader, “this expansion enables us to seize growth opportunities through closer collaboration with our customers”, said Louie D’Amico, who is the president of Taste & Wellbeing, as quoted in the press release.

Around sixty jobs will be created. Construction is due to be completed in 18 months, with operations scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026.

