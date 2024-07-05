Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Glencore receives approval from Canada for Teck takeover

Swiss commodity trader Glencore has received the green light in Canada for the billion-euro takeover of the Teck coal business. However, Glencore also had to make numerous commitments to the Canadian government. The EU has already approved the acquisition.

2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Following a comprehensive review, Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has decided to approve Glencore’s takeover of Teck’s coal business “subject to strict conditions”, as the responsible ministry announced on Thursday.

Among other things, Glencore made numerous commitments to maintain branches and jobs as well as in relation to environmental protection.

The Swiss commodities group is paying around $6.9 billion for a 77% stake in Teck’s coal business. Glencore expects the deal to close in the third quarter of 2024, according to earlier statements.

The deal was preceded by a long battle between Teck and Glencore. Glencore originally wanted to take over the company in its entirety and then spin off the combined coal business. However, Teck successfully fought against these plans.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

