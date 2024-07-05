Glencore receives approval from Canada for Teck takeover

Swiss commodity trader Glencore has received the green light in Canada for the billion-euro takeover of the Teck coal business. However, Glencore also had to make numerous commitments to the Canadian government. The EU has already approved the acquisition.

Following a comprehensive review, Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has decided to approve Glencore’s takeover of Teck’s coal business “subject to strict conditions”, as the responsible ministry announced on Thursday.

Among other things, Glencore made numerous commitments to maintain branches and jobs as well as in relation to environmental protection.

The Swiss commodities group is paying around $6.9 billion for a 77% stake in Teck’s coal business. Glencore expects the deal to close in the third quarter of 2024, according to earlier statements.

The deal was preceded by a long battle between Teck and Glencore. Glencore originally wanted to take over the company in its entirety and then spin off the combined coal business. However, Teck successfully fought against these plans.

