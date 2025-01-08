Johnson & Johnson plans to cut jobs in Switzerland
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Johnson & Johnson plans to cut jobs in Switzerland
The US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson plans to reduce its workforce in Switzerland. The business must adapt to a "complex and rapidly changing external environment", a spokesperson told the news agency AWP on Tuesday.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Johnson & Johnson baut in der Schweiz Stellen ab
Original
The company has recently made changes to the organisation in order to improve business processes, the J&J spokesperson said. The employees affected by the changes are to be given as much support as possible in their search for a new job, she added. She did not give any figures on the number of job cuts expected.
The multinational has been present in Switzerland for over 60 years; it currently has nine locations. These include global production capacities, said the spokesperson. According to the company, it employs over 5,600 people in Switzerland.
Several days ago, the online website Inside Paradeplatz reported, citing an anonymous source, that Johnson & Johnson was cutting 100 jobs in Switzerland and closing its site in Zuchwil, canton Solothurn. The company refused to comment on this information when requested.
Adapted from German by DeepL/sb
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
In Switzerland, New Year brings ‘burqa ban’ and pension hikes
Swiss, Danish tourists among three dead in Australian plane crash
This content was published on
A light aircraft crashed during take-off from a tourist island in Western Australia, killing three people including Swiss and Danish tourists and injuring three others, authorities said on Wednesday.
Presidents of Ukraine and Switzerland discuss future meeting
This content was published on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Swiss counterpart, Karin Keller-Sutter, have held talks by phone to prepare a future bilateral meeting, it was announced on Wednesday.
Swiss plan 1,600 extra trains for Eurovision, Women’s EURO 2025 and other events
This content was published on
Swiss Federal Railways is planning to operate 1,600 additional trains to transport passengers to special events in 2025, such as the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 and the Eurovision Song Contest.
Swiss campaigners launch another ‘responsible business initiative’
This content was published on
A coalition has launched a new "responsible business initiative", urging the government to ensure that Swiss-based multinationals and their subsidiaries abroad respect human rights and protect the environment.
Swiss court suspends Geneva plan to ban single-use plastics
This content was published on
A Geneva court has suspended a ban on the sale of single-use plastics in the city, which was due to be introduced on January 1. This follows an appeal by Swiss retailers to the Federal Court.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.