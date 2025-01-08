Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Johnson & Johnson plans to cut jobs in Switzerland

Johnson & Johnson cuts jobs in Switzerland
Johnson & Johnson currently employs over 5,600 people in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Johnson & Johnson plans to cut jobs in Switzerland
Listening: Johnson & Johnson plans to cut jobs in Switzerland

The US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson plans to reduce its workforce in Switzerland. The business must adapt to a "complex and rapidly changing external environment", a spokesperson told the news agency AWP on Tuesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The company has recently made changes to the organisation in order to improve business processes, the J&J spokesperson said. The employees affected by the changes are to be given as much support as possible in their search for a new job, she added. She did not give any figures on the number of job cuts expected.

The multinational has been present in Switzerland for over 60 years; it currently has nine locations. These include global production capacities, said the spokesperson. According to the company, it employs over 5,600 people in Switzerland.

Several days ago, the online website Inside Paradeplatz reported, citing an anonymous source, that Johnson & Johnson was cutting 100 jobs in Switzerland and closing its site in Zuchwil, canton Solothurn. The company refused to comment on this information when requested.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
78 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
85 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss woman dies in seaplane crash in Australia

More

Swiss, Danish tourists among three dead in Australian plane crash

This content was published on A light aircraft crashed during take-off from a tourist island in Western Australia, killing three people including Swiss and Danish tourists and injuring three others, authorities said on Wednesday.

Read more: Swiss, Danish tourists among three dead in Australian plane crash
Volunteers collect plastics and other rubbish on the shores of Lake Geneva in 2018.

More

Swiss court suspends Geneva plan to ban single-use plastics

This content was published on A Geneva court has suspended a ban on the sale of single-use plastics in the city, which was due to be introduced on January 1. This follows an appeal by Swiss retailers to the Federal Court.

Read more: Swiss court suspends Geneva plan to ban single-use plastics
Inflation eases in 2024

More

Swiss inflation settled in 2024

This content was published on Consumer prices fell last year in Switzerland, new figures show. Higher rents and electricity prices were partially offset by lower prices for gas and prescription drugs.

Read more: Swiss inflation settled in 2024
Seasonal flu continues to gain ground

More

Flu cases soar in Switzerland

This content was published on New data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) shows that flu cases doubled in Switzerland between mid and late December.

Read more: Flu cases soar in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR