Nestlé Waters to pay €2 million fine to resolve French mineral water case

Nestle’s water unit has agreed to pay €2 million (CHF1.9 million) to resolve criminal allegations in France regarding natural mineral water.

Nestlé Waters is to pay the fine after concluding a judicial public interest agreement with the Epinal public prosecutor’s office following two preliminary investigations. One relates to illegal drilling and the other to deception.

Nestlé Waters, which must pay the fine within three months, has also committed to “repairing the ecological impact by implementing an ambitious renaturation plan and restoring ecological continuity”, said Epinal public prosecutor Frédéric Nahon in a statement on Tuesday.

Nestlé’s mineral water subsidiary will also compensate several environmental associations to the tune of €516,800 euros (CHF477,200 francs).

