Free trade remains ‘core’ Swiss value despite Trump tariffs

President Karin Keller-Sutter reacts to customs announcement
Keystone-SDA
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter says Switzerland remains committed to free trade despite a new 31% tariff on Swiss exports to the United States announced by US President Donald Trump.
April 3, 2025 - 06:41
The Federal Council takes note of the US tariff decisions, she wrote on X.
The Federal Council will quickly determine the next steps, she added. The country’s long-term economic interests will take centre stage.
+ How Swiss companies are preparing for Trump tariffs
“Adherence to international law and free trade remain core values,” said Keller-Sutter.
What is a tariff? A quick guide
Mar 12, 2025
Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump’s economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price?
