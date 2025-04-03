Free trade remains ‘core’ Swiss value despite Trump tariffs

President Karin Keller-Sutter reacts to customs announcement Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter says Switzerland remains committed to free trade despite a new 31% tariff on Swiss exports to the United States announced by US President Donald Trump.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundespräsidentin Karin Keller-Sutter reagiert auf Zollankündigung Original Read more: Bundespräsidentin Karin Keller-Sutter reagiert auf Zollankündigung

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Council takes note of the US tariff decisions, she wrote on X.

The Federal Council will quickly determine the next steps, she added. The country’s long-term economic interests will take centre stage.

+ How Swiss companies are preparing for Trump tariffs

“Adherence to international law and free trade remain core values,” said Keller-Sutter.

More

More What is a tariff? A quick guide This content was published on Tariffs play a key role in US President Donald Trump’s economic strategy and diplomatic moves. But who truly benefits, and who pays the price? Read more: What is a tariff? A quick guide

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.