Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

Roche wants to bring weight loss drugs to market quickly

Roche wants to bring slimming drugs to market quickly
Roche wants to bring slimming drugs to market quickly Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Roche wants to bring weight loss drugs to market quickly
Listening: Roche wants to bring weight loss drugs to market quickly

The Swiss pharmaceutical company wants to speed up the development of its drugs against diabetes and obesity.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker told the “Financial Times” that the company’s first anti-obesity drugs would come onto the market “much faster than expected” – possibly by 2028. This booming market is currently dominated by the American company Eli Lilly and the Danish company Novo Nordisk.

In mid-July, Roche once again published positive study data on a potential weight loss drug. This involved the candidate CT-996, which is taken once a day to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. The drug comes from the portfolio of the American company Carmot, which Roche acquired in December for around $3 billion.

Like several anti-obesity drugs in development, CT-996 belongs to the new class of lipid-lowering drugs, the GLP-1 drugs. It achieved significant results in two sub-studies of an ongoing multi-part Phase I clinical trial. Only shortly before this, Roche had published data on its other obesity candidate CT-388, which had been positively received by analysts and investors.

Schinecker told the Financial Times that Roche could have “around seven” drugs from the Carmot acquisition, some of which are in even earlier stages of development. Roche shares have also recently benefited from the trial data.

The multi-billion dollar market for so-called GLP-1 drugs is becoming increasingly competitive. Many pharmaceutical companies, including industry giants Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim, are working on competing products to those of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

a man looking at 3 blue error screens and only 1 functional airline schedule list

More

Groundbreaking claims expected after Crowdstrike IT breakdown

This content was published on The claims for damages following the recent global IT breakdown of Crowdstrike are expected to be groundbreaking, according to Matthias Stürmer, a professor of digitalisation at Bern University of Applied Sciences.

Read more: Groundbreaking claims expected after Crowdstrike IT breakdown
Swiss landscape more beautiful this summer than it has been for a long time

More

Swiss landscape shines this summer

This content was published on According to the Swiss Foundation for Landscape Conservation, this summer is marked by an "unexpected splendour."

Read more: Swiss landscape shines this summer

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR