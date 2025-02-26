Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Sandoz Foundation to sell CHF2.6 billion in Novartis shares

Sandoz Family Foundation wants to sell Novartis shares
Sandoz Family Foundation wants to sell Novartis shares Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Sandoz Foundation to sell CHF2.6 billion in Novartis shares
Listening: Sandoz Foundation to sell CHF2.6 billion in Novartis shares

The Sandoz Family Foundation, the second-largest shareholder in Swiss pharma giant Novartis, has announced it is selling a substantial portion of its shares in the pharmaceutical giant. A foundation spokesperson confirmed the media reports on Tuesday evening.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The spokesperson told the Swiss financial news agency AWP that the move is part of a diversification strategy but didn’t provide further details. According to Novartis’ annual report, the Sandoz Family Foundation recently held a 4.1% stake in the pharmaceutical company.

According to the news agency Reuters, the foundation is now offering a total of 26.5 million Novartis shares for sale through its holding company, Emasan AG, in an accelerated bookbuilding transaction. This represents about 1.2% of all outstanding Novartis shares.

+Corporate efforts to expand access to medicine stumble

According to Reuters, the company aims to sell the shares at CHF98.25 ($109.92) each, valuing the total at over CHF2.6 billion. The foundation’s spokesperson declined to comment. On Tuesday evening, Novartis shares closed at CHF100.72.

The Sandoz Family Foundation is a Novartis shareholder due to its historical ties with the company. The foundation traces its roots to the Sandoz family, who founded the Sandoz chemical company in Basel in 1866. Since the merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz to form Novartis in 1996, the foundation has been one of the group’s key shareholders.

¨+After spin-off Sandoz sets out to make cheap medicine profitable

The foundation is active in several areas, especially in Switzerland. It focuses on education, vocational training, higher education and research. Additionally, it supports artists and museums through the Fondation Edouard et Maurice Sandoz (FEMS).

Translated from German with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
129 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR