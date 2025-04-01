Stadler Rail delivers further Flirt multiple-unit trains to Poland
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Stadler Rail delivers further Flirt multiple-unit trains to Poland
Stadler Rail has received a further order from the Polish regional railway company Koleje Mazowieckie (KM). A total of 14 further Flirt multiple-unit trains have been ordered by the Polish company, Stadler Rail announced on Monday.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Stadler Rail liefert weitere Flirt-Triebzüge nach Polen
Original
KM has thus triggered the third of four implementation contracts from the framework agreement signed in June 2024. The first trains of the lot now signed are to be delivered within 24 months. In addition to the trains, the order includes a maintenance contract with a term of 18 years. Thanks to the orders, Stadler will create 200 full-time jobs at the Siedlce plant in Poland.
Together with the contracts already signed, KM has now ordered a total of 64 Flirt electric multiple units of five carriages each from Stadler Rail. The aim is to have up to 75 Flirt trains running on the KM network over the next few years, it added. The trains will be used to operate routes within the Mazovia region, which is the metropolitan area around the capital Warsaw.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Heimatort, sweet Heimatort: the unique Swiss concept of home
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.