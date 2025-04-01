The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Stadler Rail delivers further Flirt multiple-unit trains to Poland

Stadler Rail delivers further Flirt multiple-unit trains to Poland
Stadler Rail delivers further Flirt multiple-unit trains to Poland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Stadler Rail delivers further Flirt multiple-unit trains to Poland
Listening: Stadler Rail delivers further Flirt multiple-unit trains to Poland

Stadler Rail has received a further order from the Polish regional railway company Koleje Mazowieckie (KM). A total of 14 further Flirt multiple-unit trains have been ordered by the Polish company, Stadler Rail announced on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

KM has thus triggered the third of four implementation contracts from the framework agreement signed in June 2024. The first trains of the lot now signed are to be delivered within 24 months. In addition to the trains, the order includes a maintenance contract with a term of 18 years. Thanks to the orders, Stadler will create 200 full-time jobs at the Siedlce plant in Poland.

Together with the contracts already signed, KM has now ordered a total of 64 Flirt electric multiple units of five carriages each from Stadler Rail. The aim is to have up to 75 Flirt trains running on the KM network over the next few years, it added. The trains will be used to operate routes within the Mazovia region, which is the metropolitan area around the capital Warsaw.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
29 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

How do you feel about countries shipping their rubbish abroad?

Waste trafficking causes serious health and environmental problems mainly in low-income countries. Should waste imports be banned?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss and French armies train together

More

Swiss and French armies train together

This content was published on French and Swiss armoured and artillery units will train together to strengthen the defence capabilities of the Swiss army.

Read more: Swiss and French armies train together
Entry to the United Kingdom from Wednesday only with authorisation

More

Swiss need visas to travel to UK from Wednesday

This content was published on From Wednesday, a Swiss passport will no longer be sufficient to enter the UK - Swiss travellers will also need an electronic travel authorisation.

Read more: Swiss need visas to travel to UK from Wednesday

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR