Swiss corporate air travel picks up above European average

Swiss business people are travelling by air more often again. In the first half of the year, the number of tickets purchased by Swiss companies rose by 10%, according to a survey published on Wednesday by corporate payment provider AirPlus.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Firmen schicken Mitarbeiter wieder öfter auf Flugreisen Original Read more: Schweizer Firmen schicken Mitarbeiter wieder öfter auf Flugreisen

According to the authors of the study, travel activity in Switzerland has thus increased more than in Europe as a whole (+1.6%). The trend towards combining business and leisure travel also continued. Just under 23% of Swiss travellers started their trip on a weekend.

In terms of the class of travel booked, 17.3% of Swiss business travelers sat in business class in the first half of the year, which is roughly the same as in the same period last year.

According to the figures, ticket prices fell in all booking classes. A Business Class ticket cost an average of CHF4,230 (-4.7%) in the first half of the year, while an Economy Class ticket cost CHF603 (-1.3%). With an average ticket price of CHF709, Premium Economy showed the biggest difference compared to the previous year (-27.2%).

The Lufthansa subsidiary AirPlus is a provider of business travel management solutions. For the analysis of the development of business travel in Switzerland, the company relies on data on airline tickets sold to Swiss companies in this country.

