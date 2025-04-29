SWISS reports lower profit in first quarter

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) achieved slightly higher sales at the start of the year. However, profits fell sharply, partly due to the late Easter.

The Lufthansa subsidiary increased its turnover in the traditionally weak first quarter by 2% to CHF1.2 billion ($1.45 billion). However, operating profit fell to CHF3 million, the airline said on Tuesday. In the first quarter of 2024, it was CHF31 million.

The dip is partly due to the later Easter period, which only fell in April this year, according to the statement. On the other hand, costs have risen, such as personnel costs. However, the freight business and lower fuel prices compared to the previous year had a positive effect, according to the press release.

CFO Dennis Weber now expects business to develop well in the coming months and a significantly higher result in the second quarter. However, uncertainty has increased due to the political situation in the US, he said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

