SWISS and Lufthansa among Europe’s worst for punctuality

Lufthansa’s flight cancellation rate was 2.9%, compared with 2.6% for its Swiss subsidiary. The German conglomerate’s subsidiaries occupy the three worst places in the ranking, with low-cost subsidiary Eurowings cancelling 3.1% of its flights.
With almost 14,000 flights delayed out of a total of 32,222 scheduled, SWISS also took third place in a ranking measuring the worst punctuality of airlines, with a rate of 43%, neck-and-neck with EasyJet (43.1%) and behind the transalpine survivor ITA Airways (48.5%).
Zurich Airport, with 2.4% cancellations and 40.1% delayed flights, came in fourth worst.
SWISS punctuality takes a beating, with the country’s airline industry as a whole falling to the very bottom of the rankings.
