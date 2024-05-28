Switzerland abandons shipping tax reform

However, concerns about federal finances and the constitutional legality of the bill played a key role in the final decision. The financial impact of the new tax system was unclear despite repeated requests from the responsible committee, said Centre Party politician Leo Müller.
In 2016, parliament had voted in favour of creating the option of taxing Swiss deep-sea shipping companies based on the loading capacity of ships. This would replace taxation based on the actual profit or loss generated. It instructed the Federal Council to make a proposal for implementation.
Had the proposed new regulation been passed, the average tax burden for the shipping companies concerned would have been lighter than it is today.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
