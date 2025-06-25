Nasdaq 100 Set to Extend Record as Powell Awaited: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The Nasdaq 100 was poised to extend its record-setting rally as traders awaited a second day of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the interest-rate outlook.

The index’s futures rose 0.3% after the gauge hit an all-time high on Tuesday. All members of the Magnificent 7 advanced in premarket trading, with Nvidia Corp. rising 1%. S&P 500 contracts and the dollar posted small gains. Treasury yields rose, with the the 10-year rate climbing one basis point to 4.31%.

Investors will closely watch Powell’s Senate testimony on Wednesday, after his remarks to House lawmakers on Tuesday — combined with soft consumer data — fueled expectations for a quicker pace of rate cuts in 2025. Swap traders are currently pricing in a 15% probability of a quarter-point cut next month, with expectations for at least two reductions by year-end.

Following a turbulent stretch in financial markets that was sparked by a near two-week war between Israel and Iran, traders are shifting their focus back to the US economy and how trade risks and fiscal pressures could affect corporate earnings and growth. A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding on Wednesday, with both sides claiming victory in the war.

“The market is moving on to the next thing which is the tariffs deadline, and central banks,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts. “We are in a sequence where slightly weaker growth momentum is being positively received by markets, because it’s causing renewed expectations for rate cuts.”

With the S&P 500 trading within 1% of its all-time high after a sharp rebound from April’s tariff-driven turmoil, some analysts warn that complacency is setting in. Risks remain elevated, including the potential for renewed geopolitical tensions and the looming tariff deadline set by US President Donald Trump, now just two weeks away, with little progress on trade deals.

“Going into July 9, there is no tariff fear priced into the market,” Bhanu Baweja, chief strategist at UBS Group AG, told Bloomberg TV. “Caution is what is warranted right now. We won’t be chasing the market higher.”

Brent crude — the focal point of the Iran-Israel conflict’s volatility — rose 0.4% and traded above $67 a barrel, rebounding after its steepest two-day drop since 2022.

Corporate Highlights:

Worldline SA shares fell by more than 40% on Wednesday, wiping out around €500 million ($580 million) of market value on reports that the company allegedly covered up fraud by some of its customers.

FedEx Corp. shares fell in premarket trading after the company warned that its profit would be worse than expected this quarter and declined to offer guidance for the rest of the year.

Reddit Inc. shares rose in premarket trading, suggesting the social-media company would extend a recent advance.

Workers in General Motors Co.’s plant in San Luis Potosí in central Mexico will vote this week on joining a new union that is free of government and management influence.

Europe’s car market picked up slightly in May, as robust demand for electric and hybrid vehicles helped offset the drag from a patchy economy hit by global trade tensions.

UBS Group AG is combining its mergers and acquisitions business and sponsor advisory into one unit as part of an internal restructuring.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:21 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.1600

The British pound was little changed at $1.3602

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 145.76 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $107,090.29

Ether fell 1.2% to $2,421.59

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.56%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $64.66 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

