Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Netherlands, Denmark ready to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands and Denmark are ready to deliver 14 refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the Dutch defence ministry said on Thursday.

Both countries in April last year said they would buy the tanks from a third party and get them ready for battle in Ukraine.

The tanks have been completely revised by German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, and after months of testing are now ready to be delivered before the end of the summer, the Dutch ministry said. It did not give a shipment date.

“The Leopard 2A4 tanks can help Ukraine gain the upper hand on the battlefield,” it said in a statement.

“It has large firepower, offers good protection to its crew and is fast.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR