Nokian Tyres temporarily lays off 350 employees due to strike in Finland

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Finland’s Nokian Tyres said on Friday it would temporarily lay off 350 employees at its Nokia car tire factory for 90 days due to ongoing political strikes in Finland.

The company said in a statement its inventories were filling up as the strikes affecting ports and transportation have meant it cannot deliver tires to customers.

Nokian Tyres will lay off its passenger car tire production employees from March 26 to April 9, it said.

“Production of heavy tires will continue in Nokia as normal,” the company said.