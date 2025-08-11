Oil Dips on Russia Talks, Bitcoin Near Record High: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Equity-index futures for the US and Europe rose and oil declined on speculation a meeting between US and Russian leaders will increase the chances of ending the war in Ukraine and boost crude supply.

Contracts for European shares and the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2%. Oil fell 0.5%, the seventh decline in eight days, while gold also dropped as US President Donald Trump prepares to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday. Asian shares rose 0.3% while a gauge of the dollar weakened 0.2%. There’s no cash trading in Treasuries in Asia due to a holiday in Japan.

Bitcoin rose as much as 3.2% to top $122,000 to come within striking distance of a record-high. Asian lithium stocks rose while most chip stocks retreated.

“The initial reaction from commodity markets — with both gold and oil prices sliding — underscores investors’ bullish bias for a breakthrough in this week’s US–Russia talks,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Sydney. “If such a deal is struck, it would not only sustain market optimism, but also mark this week as a historic turning point.”

Financial markets are drawing comfort from the prospect of an end to the three-year war in Ukraine, following a flurry of weekend diplomacy. European nations are seeking talks with Trump ahead of his upcoming meeting in Alaska. Trump had earlier threatened sanctions—and penalties—on countries like India for purchasing oil from Russia, prompting Putin to hold phone calls with Narendra Modi and other world leaders.

Diplomatic negotiations were in full swing during the weekend with National security advisers from Europe, Ukraine and the US meeting in the UK and making significant progress toward the ending of the fighting.

The talks followed an earlier call between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and a flurry of diplomacy involving Zelenskiy and other European leaders.

Brent slipped back toward a $66 a barrel, after sliding 4.4% last week, while West Texas Intermediate was above $63. A peace deal with Ukraine could see an end to sanctions on supply from Russia, potentially exacerbating a glut forecast for later in the year.

“If there’s a positive resolution, I think market sentiment will improve,” said John Woods, Asia CIO and head of investment solutions at Lombard Odier. “If there’s an outbreak of peace on Europe, then the risk premium attached to oil, for example, is likely to be repriced or derated at least.”

This week, investors are awaiting key economic data and a deadline for the potential extension of US tariffs on Chinese exports. A key focus will be the US inflation report.

Chinese retail sales and industrial production data due later this week will be parsed after consumer and producer price data at the weekend indicated demand remains fragile. Traders are also waiting for confirmation that the Aug. 12 deadline for talks on US duties on Chinese imports will be extended.

“The market has fully subscribed to the high probability of the tariff truce being rolled over for another 90 days,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne.

Separately, Goldman Sachs analysts said US companies have so far absorbed most of the costs of Trump’s tariffs, but the burden is increasingly going to shift to consumers.

Meanwhile, second-ranked cryptocurrency Ether outpaced rivals over the weekend to lead a broad rally in digital assets, as demand from institutional investors and corporate treasury buyers builds.

Corporate news:

Asian lithium stocks rose after China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. suspended production at a mine in Jiangxi province for at least three months, a move that may ease oversupply concerns. Most of Asia’s chip stocks fell after Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. agreed to pay 15% of their revenues from chip sales to China to the US government as part of a deal with the Trump administration to secure export licenses. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 12:42 p.m. Tokyo time Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1672 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.46 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1842 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.8% to $121,701.92 Ether rose 1.8% to $4,296.44 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.25% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $63.53 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,374.85 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Abhishek Vishnoi and Suvashree Ghosh.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.