Paris airport workers call off July 17 strike after deal over Olympics bonus

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – The main unions representing workers at Aeroports de Paris (ADP) have called off a strike planned for July 17, said ADP, after they reached a deal with management on demands for a bonus for all airport staff during the busy Olympics period.

“A majority deal was reached between three unions (CGT, CFE-CGC and CFDT) and the management,” an ADP spokesperson said. The spokesperson declined to comment on the size of this bonus.

The Paris Olympic Games run from July 26-August 11.

The ADP group runs the French capital’s Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports.

