Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Passenger train carriages derail in Russia’s north, injuring 20

This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A passenger train derailed in Russia’s far northern Komi region on Wednesday, overturning carriages next to the railbed and injuring 20 passengers, the region’s governor said.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s most important investigating authority, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies that no deaths had occurred in the incident outside the town of Inta. Nine carriages left the rails.

Komi regional governor Vladimir Uyba, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said 20 people were injured, three of whom were in serious condition. A total of 215 passengers had been aboard.

News agencies quoted police and emergency services as saying injuries included fractures, bruises, cuts and head trauma.

Video posted online showed passengers being hoisted through smashed windows of overturned cars before being led away from the accident. Several carriages were seen lying on their side on the edge of the railbed.

Russian news agencies quoted officials as saying that two auxiliary trains and investigators had been dispatched to help evacuate passengers from the area, made up largely of forest and swamp.

Officials were checking the safety standards of the affected rail line. Tass news agency quoted police as saying that recent floods had caused an erosion of the railbed.

The train was on its way from Vorkuta, a mining town just above the Arctic Circle, to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in southern Russia.

Russian State Railways, quoted by the news agencies, said traffic had been suspended on the line.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Sharon Singleton, Ron Popeski, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Heinrich)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR