Jan 1, 2017 - 17:00

"My heart is in Switzerland, but I'm at home in America." Choosing to set up a new life in a different country is a big step, but what effect does that have on the culture and language the person takes with them? We meet researchers finding out how Swiss languages and dialect change for people who move from Switzerland to the United States.

