The meeting in Bellinzona between Cassis (right) and Pompeo came during the first official visit by an US Secretary of State to Switzerland in 20 years. (© Ti-press)

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has called on the United States to facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to Iran in a bid to de-escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Cassis said he hoped the US would allow Iran the payment of food and medicine through financial transactions, despite economic sanctions imposed in a row over a nuclear deal last year.

"We want to help ensure that the civilian population, which is suffering under the new sanctions regime, is supplied with basic necessities," Cassis is quoted in a foreign ministry statementexternal link.

Switzerland has been representing US interests in Iran for nearly 40 years.

Cassis was speaking following official talks with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Sunday.

Pompeo for his part highlighted the role of Switzerland’s good offices as a neutral country on the world stage and stressed the importance of securing the release of missing US citizens held in Iranian prisons.

On Saturday, Pompeo took part in a session of the closed-door Bilderberg conference on Lake Geneva and paid a private visit to the Swiss capital, Bern.

It was the first official visit by an American Secretary of State to Switzerland in more than 20 years.

