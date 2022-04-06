Food waste in Switzerland to be tackled on national level
The government has launched a programme to halve food waste in Switzerland within the next eight years compared with 2017.This content was published on April 6, 2022 - 15:09
The restaurant sector, the food processing industry and farmers organisations have been asked to agree on a series of voluntary measures to reduce the amount of discarded food, according to the environment ministry.
The proposed plan includes extending the shelf life of products, improving packaging as well as planning of cultivations and increasing food donations to welfare organisations, the ministry announcedExternal link on Wednesday.
In a second stage, the government is due to decide whether additional measures are needed to reach the reduction goal by 2030.
Nearly a third of the food produced for consumers isn’t eaten and goes to waste, according to ministry statement. This is the equivalent of about 330kg of waste per capita per year.
Food waste pollutes the environment and also leads to economic consequences, the statement adds.
The government said existing programmes have only had limited impact.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.