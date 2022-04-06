Food waste in Switzerland to be tackled on national level

Activists have organised public kitchens where left-over food is prepared and cooked. © Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

The government has launched a programme to halve food waste in Switzerland within the next eight years compared with 2017.

This content was published on April 6, 2022 - 15:09

swissinfo.ch/urs

The restaurant sector, the food processing industry and farmers organisations have been asked to agree on a series of voluntary measures to reduce the amount of discarded food, according to the environment ministry.

The proposed plan includes extending the shelf life of products, improving packaging as well as planning of cultivations and increasing food donations to welfare organisations, the ministry announcedExternal link on Wednesday.

In a second stage, the government is due to decide whether additional measures are needed to reach the reduction goal by 2030.

Nearly a third of the food produced for consumers isn’t eaten and goes to waste, according to ministry statement. This is the equivalent of about 330kg of waste per capita per year.

Food waste pollutes the environment and also leads to economic consequences, the statement adds.

The government said existing programmes have only had limited impact.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative