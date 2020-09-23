High-profile climate protest put to end

Police put an early end to the planned week-long climate protest outside the Swiss parliament building after demonstrators ignored several ultimatums to leave the public square. Keystone / Anthony Anex

Police have broken up a two-day protest by activists in the Swiss capital Bern against perceived inaction by politicians against climate change.

Security forces moved in on an illegal camp set up by the protestors on a square outside the Swiss parliament building.

An unspecified number of people were held for questioning during the operation which began in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Swiss news agency, Keystone-SDA.

“I think the operation passed off calmly and peacefully,” the mayor of the Bern and a police spokesman are quoted as saying.

However, the demonstrators criticised the city government for allegedly refusing to acknowledge a “necessary and legitimate protest”.

The protestors had ignored several ultimatums by the authorities to leave Parliament Square and set up their tents elsewhere in the city.

Political protests are banned on the square while the Swiss parliament is in session. A majority of the parliamentarians on Monday demanded police put an end to the protest.

The action climate action, Rise up for Change, was supported by several environmental groups and left-wing politicians, calls for “climate justice” and “an immediate reduction of carbon dioxide emissions to the zero level by 2030”.

The Swiss government aims for zero emissions by 2050, a legal amendment under discussion in parliament.