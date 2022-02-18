Making local democracy work: The revival of participatory budgeting in Argentina

Porto Alegre in southern Brazil: The city is part of a long tradition of participatory democracy in South America. Keystone/Michael Runkel

A university in Argentina is involving students, teachers and staff in financial decisions. The practice has a long history in South America.

This content was published on February 18, 2022 - 09:24

Yanina Welp Yanina Welp is a Research fellow at the Albert Hirschman Centre on Democracy, Graduate Institute (Geneva), editorial coordinator at Agenda Pública and co-founder of the Red de Politólogas. Between 2008 and 2018 she was a principal researcher at the Centre for Democracy Studies and co-director of the Zurich Latin American Centre (2016-2019), both at the University of Zurich More from this author

In 2019, the National University of Rosario (NUR) in Argentina launched an innovative initiativeExternal link to give the academic community a say on how funds are used on campus. It allows demands and ideas from students, teachers and staff to become collective projects at the university after getting approved by a vote.

Such participatory budgeting is a democratic process that gives people real power over real money.

Since the launch of the initiative, the university has decided to create a new meeting space in the business school, buy 3-D technology printing material and upgrade the kitchen in the agrotechnical school.

“I learned how to build ideas collectively,” says Carla, one of the university student participants. “Creating a community” was one of the main goals of the initiative implemented for the 12 faculties of the NUR and in its three associated schools - Agrotechnical, Business and Polytechnic. It aimed to promote civic education, especially for youth, encourage collaboration and democratise decision-making.

Going digital during the pandemic

From the outset, the initiative had to do things differently. The Covid-19 pandemic and the associated health measures almost led to the initiative ending before it even started but the team, led by Cintia Pinillos, a professor of comparatiuve politics at NUR, decided to embrace the challenge and moved the whole process to a virtual platform.

Virtual meeting at the University of Rosario. Yanina Welp

“Participatory budgeting became a forum to express the needs and wishes of the university members in the pandemic, a meeting point to talk, propose, deliberate and decide in the lockdown period,” says Pinillos. According to her, it is no coincidence that most of the winning proposals during this past cycle are about access to new technologies and the creation or renovation of meeting and leisure spaces.

Participatory budgeting in action at the National University of Rosario in Argentina. Yanina Welp

The concept of participatory decision-making isn’t new to Rosario. With around 1,690,000 people, the city is the third largest in Argentina after Buenos Aires and Córdoba. The port of Rosario, on the Paraná River, exports most of Argentina’s cereal production. Its economic importance is central also for its industrial sector.

Since the nineties, the city has been an outstanding example of the promotion of participatory democracy in Argentina. However, the recent surge of drug trafficking and urban violence, has made a stronger case for new forms of engagement. It is in this context that the University of Rosario engaged academics in participatory budgeting.

There are three stages to participatory budgeting at the university. First, the university and School Forums open virtual platforms to receive proposals and share comments and enrich ideas shared by others (in 2021, 1,645 people participated and proposed 226 ideas).

In the second step, a University Commission and School Councils are involved in evaluating the ideas and grouping and putting them into a more concrete form. Last year, 198 participants worked on 94 ideas that were transformed into 18 projects for the university and 25 for the schools that were passed by a vote.

In the third stage, people vote on the projects and the projects move forward. n 2021, some 4,169 people voted on the projects.

A global success story

The initiative itself comes on the back of a long tradition of participatory democracy in South America. In the city of Porto Alegre in southern Brazil a process was launched to engage people in local financial decisions during the nationwide transition from an authoritarian regime to a democracy in the late 1980s.

It began as a mechanism for citizens to propose and/or debate and decide on a small percentage of the budget of the city. Although initially promoted by left-wing officials such as the Workers’ Party in Brazil, the United Left in Peru, or the Broad Front in Uruguay, it soon spread to cities governed by right-wing leaders.

The World Bank and other international institutions view participatory budgeting today as “good practice”, noting that it could be an effective tool to combat corruption and provide knowledge of citizen demands and possible solutions. To date the Global Atlas of Participatory Budgeting External linkdisplays more than 11,000 case studies in 71 countries.

External Content

The most documented processes – four out of five in the Atlas – are hosted in countries, which can be called “imperfect democracies”. Additionally, the process is also used in cities in countries currently measured as “autocracies” such as Budapest or Moscow. According to the Global Atlas, “full democracies” may not see it as an important democratic tool due to the higher living conditions, and because people in such countries have high levels of trust in their institutions. Switzerland is considered as a full democracy and not included as hosting participatory budgetingExternal link. But the country does have powerful mechanisms to engage the people in financial decision making.

External Content

In reality however participatory budgeting has a long tradition in countries with strong direct democratic tools on the local and regional level like the United States and Switzerland. Here citizens can put a government decision to a popular vote by gathering a certain number of signatures. In many cases such referendums are also mandatory if the spending by the city exceeds a certain amount.

Most cantons know financial referendums, which may include both mandatory and/or optional popular votes on financial issues. But some cities give the people a say as well: This is the case in Aarau, for instance, a town between Bern and Zurich. The town holds obligatory referendums on financial matters if the expenditure amounts to CHF6 million ($6.1 million) or more. The people can also have their say on any other budget item through an optional referendum as long as 10% of all residents sign up to hold a vote in the specified amount of time.

From top-down to bottom-up

Elsewhere however the practice has remained a top-down process with high dependence on the goodwill of local leaders. Also, limitations of the available financial resources and difficulties including a diverse group of people has sometimes undermined the efficiency of participatory budgeting procedures. These are problems the National University of Rosario wanted to address. Their new initiative is bottom-up and runs across several faculties with the aim of being as inclusive as possible.

“It was a novelty to exchange and cooperate with so many different people”, says José, a student of journalism and one of the participants. Pinillos mentions that it is not just a matter of deciding on the destination of part of the budget, but also of knowing how funds are managed, providing transparency and information, and encouraging the search for innovative solutions linked to the role of each person, be they students, teachers, administrative personnel or graduates.

“It is exciting to decide on the school’s expenses,” confirms Lorena, a student at the Agrotechnical school. The next steps include getting more people involved and deepening the democratisation of the institutions. Lorena, José, Marta and many others who have engaged in the participatory budgeting valued the collaboration, learning with and from others and the empowerment they feel when achieving goals. “It was interesting to hear the opinion of other people. By participating I got to know my university better; it opened my mind to new ideas, ” says Marta, a political science student.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative