Only vaccinated people will have initial access to Covid certificate
In Switzerland only people who have been vaccinated will be able to obtain a Covid-19 certificate by the end of June. Those who have received a negative test result or who have recovered from coronavirus will have to wait until an as yet unknown date.This content was published on May 17, 2021 - 11:21
The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) confirmed this information, revealed by the Tages-AnzeigerExternal link on Saturday, to Swiss public radio, RTSExternal link.
Ten days ago the FOPH said the certificate would also be available by the end of June for people who have received a negative test result or who have recovered from the virus.
The president of Swiss Pharmacists Association Pharmasuisse, one of the organisations responsible for developing the Covid-19 certificate, was surprised by the news. Martine Ruggli-Ducrot says she had not been consulted by the FOPH, but she wanted to reassure people.
“The FOPH favours this solution of starting with vaccinated people. It’s true that this step is discriminatory, but I hope it won’t last too long. The FOPH has indicated that it should move quickly to the next stages,” she told RTS.
