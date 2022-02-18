Swiss-Belarusian activist freed from jail after more than a year

Hersche was arrested for taking part in a an anti-government rally in 2020. The government clamped down hard on demonstrators. Keystone / Str

Swiss-Belarusian dual national Natallia Hersche has been released after nearly a year and a half in a Belarusian jail for taking part in anti-government protests.

This content was published on February 18, 2022 - 11:50

Keystone-SDA/jc

She was received by her brother and the Swiss ambassador to Belarus Christine Honegger Zolotukhin in Minsk, the country’s capital. Hersche is expected to return to Switzerland on Friday, according to a Swiss foreign ministry press releaseExternal link. Swiss President and foreign minister Ignazio Cassis also shared the news of her release via Twitter.

The outcome follows “intense efforts over nearly a year and a half” by Cassis and the foreign ministry, according to the press release. Since her arrest in September 2020 and her sentencing to two and a half years in prison, representatives from the Swiss embassy in Minsk visited her 14 times.

Hersche was freed from a prison in Mogilev, in eastern Belarus, after being moved from a penal colony in Gomel, in the southeast. She was arrested in Minsk on September 19, 2020, and sentenced in December that year for taking part in anti-government protests in the Belarusian capital.

The government of Alexander Lukashenko unleashed a sweeping crackdown on post-election protests, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. Human rights activists say more than 30,000 people have been detained and thousands beaten.

In January, a Swiss journalist was also briefly arrested by security forces in the streets of Minsk.





Articles in this story The changing face of International Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative