Swiss detect first cases of bird flu this winter

The virus has been detected in a grey heron and a peacock in canton Zurich, Swiss authorities say.

This content was published on November 17, 2022 - 17:14

The infected birds were located at Seuzach in canton Zurich. These are the first cases in Switzerland this winter, the authorities said on Thursday in a statementExternal link.

In collaboration with cantonal veterinary authorities, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) is preparing measures to protect domestic poultry in the region to prevent the spread of the virus, the authorities say.

The bird flu virus has been present in many parts of Europe in the past, so it is unsurprising that it has reappeared in Switzerland this winter.

The FSVO reminds poultry owners that feeding and watering areas must be protected. Also, special measures must be taken when entering poultry areas, changing shoes and outer clothing and disinfecting hands.

As a precautionary measure, people who find dead wild birds are asked not to touch them and to inform the nearest police station or wildlife warden.

The registration of poultry farms, including those owned by amateurs, has been compulsory since January 1, 2010.

According to current knowledge, the bird flu (H5N1) virus strain is only transmissible to humans in extremely rare cases and only after very close contact. However, outbreaks have in the past led to major disruptions and slaughtering programmes in Europe's poultry industry.

