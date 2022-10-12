Swiss plan fines for those breaking ‘burqa ban’

Fines originally proposed for breaking the ban have been watered down. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The Swiss government wants fines of up to CHF1,000 ($1,000) for people who break a ban on face coverings in public places.

This is part of a bill sent to parliament on Wednesday to implement the so-called “burqa ban” proposed by right-wingers, which won a narrow victory in a referendum last year. Although known as the “burqa ban”, it applies, for example, to masked football fans as well as a Muslim woman wearing a niqab.

Plans for fines up to CHF10,000 have been dropped after consultations, as this was considered disproportionate. Implementation of the ban will be done through a new law and not by amending the penal code, as originally proposed. This is more appropriate to ensure public security and order, the government says.

According to the bill, concealing the face in a public place is prohibited. Eyes, nose and mouth must be visible. A football fan may, for example, wear a cap or hood, but not a balaclava. A Muslim woman may wear a hijab -- a scarf covering her hair -- but not a niqab, which shows only the eyes, or a burqa which covers the whole body.

The ban is to apply in all public or private spaces accessible to the public. These include schools, courts, hospitals and public transport, but also restaurants, shops, cinemas and sports halls.

There are to be several exceptions. For example, it will be possible to cover one's face in aircraft, consular or diplomatic premises and places of worship. Other exemptions have been decided for reasons of health, safety, weather conditions or local customs, as well as for artistic, entertainment or advertising purposes.

